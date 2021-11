Las emisiones de CO2 regresan casi al mismo nivel que antes de la pandemia

GLOBAL CARBON BUDGET 2021 🧵



After dropping 5.4% in 2020, global fossil CO₂ emissions are expected to increase 4.9% [4.1-5.7%] in 2021, finishing just 0.8% below 2019 emission levels.https://t.co/ycYcuFSPdF



