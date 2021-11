Médicos invitan a personalidades contrarias a la vacuna anticovid a visitar hospitales en Rusia

Unos médicos trabajan en la unidad de cuidados intensivos para pacientes de coronavirus del hospital Sklifosovsky de Moscú el 20 de octubre de 2021 Russian authorities said on November 1, 2021, that doctors were under "extraordinary" strain due to surging coronavirus cases in Europe's worst-hit country, with Moscow shuttered during a nationwide holiday to curb infections. Russia is one of the worst-hit countries in the world and a devastating wave this autumn has seen infections and deaths reach new records, with more than 1,000 fatalities per day.

Dimitar Dilkoff AFP/Archivos