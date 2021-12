Las autoridades islandesas anuncian el fin de la erupción del volcán cerca de Reikiavik

Lava fluyendo de un volcán en el valle Natthagi, cerca del monte Fagradalsfjall, al suroeste de Reikiavik, el 26 de agosto de 2021 Slowly oozing at times, then spurting like a geyser and spitting rocks at others, a volcanic eruption near Reykjavik is still going strong six months after lava began flowing, Iceland's longest eruption since the 1960s. While thousands of curious onlookers have been captivated by the mesmerizing spectacle playing out near Mount Fagradalsfjall since March 19 -- Iceland's sixth eruption in 20 years -- experts say a six-month eruption is not extraordinary. Now officially named Fagradalshraun, or 'beautiful valley of lava' after the nearby Mount Fagradalsfjall, the volcano rose up from a fissure in the ground. It has so far spewed out almost 143 million cubic metres of lava.

Jeremie Richard AFP/Archivos