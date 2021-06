رئیس جمهوری افغانستان برای دیدار با همتای آمریکایی خود وارد واشنگتن شد

From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., meet before a working lunch at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The Biden administration plans to evacuate tens of thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who worked with U.S. forces during the war, according to officials. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP - J. Scott Applewhite