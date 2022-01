آلمان شانس پذیرش پناهجویان افغانستان را بالا برده است

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo migrants who were refused asylum in Germany enter a plane In Rheinmuenster, Germany. A German pro-refugee group says that some 50 Afghans are to be deported to their homeland after being rejected as asylum seekers in Germany. Pro Asyl said that the group of Afghans would be deported on Wednesday night from Frankfurt airport. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP, file)

AP - Patrick Seeger