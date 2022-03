Humanitarian needs are soaring in #Afghanistan.



Join us as we come together with donors and partners to scale up essential humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan.



🗓️ TODAY

🕘 9 a.m. EDT/ 3 p.m. CET/ / 5:30 p.m. Kabul

🔗 https://t.co/20m0LrdTXM#InvestInHumanity pic.twitter.com/NCk7rsCnfn