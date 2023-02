🛂In November 2022, 4 260 unaccompanied minors applied for asylum for the first time in the EU.

Most were from 🇦🇫Afghanistan (1 585) & 🇸🇾Syria (1 335)

EU countries that received the most applications:

🇩🇪Germany (1 125)

🇦🇹Austria (1 070)

