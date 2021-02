توئیت ظریف در بارۀ هواپیمای اوکراینی و نوار صوتی حاوی صدای منسوب به او

Following flight #PS752 tragedy, I & many others insisted that ALL possibilities—including foreign infiltration or electronic interference—must be investigated (fake audio notwithstanding).



Human error was finally judged as cause.



Iran is committed to full justice for victims.