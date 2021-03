Ahwazi Arab men #AliKhasraji, #HosseinSilawi, #JasemHeidary & #NaserKhafajian were secretly executed on 28 Feb. Iran’s authorities are concealing the full truth about their fate, location of their graves & refusing to return their bodies to their families. https://t.co/HJRv7PiGs4 pic.twitter.com/3ptn6APLw7