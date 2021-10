علی باقری: مذاکرات وین پیش از پایان ماه نوامبر از سرگرفته می‌شود

had a very serious & constructive dialogue with @enriquemora_ on the essential elements for successful negotiations.

We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week. https://t.co/0A7BOPZh8f