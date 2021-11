اعتراضات اصفهان: سازمان‌ حقوق بشر ایران از بازداشت بیش از ۱۲۰ معترض خبر داد

در اعتراضات اصفهان بیش از ١٢٠ نفر دستگیر شدند

More than 120 protesters, inc children and elderly, have been detained in detention centre within #Isfahan Central Prison, and 3 possible deaths per sources who say security forces are bringing a van full of protesters every few hours #Iran #IranProtests