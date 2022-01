در دومین سالگرد سرنگون کردن هواپیمای اوکراینی، خانوادۀ قربانیان در محل حادثه خواستار روشن شدن «حقیقت» و اجرای «عدالت» شدند

خانوادۀ جانباختگان پرواز پی اس ٧۵٢: تا محاکمۀ جنایتکاران محکم ایستاده‌ایم

This is how the Islamic Republic now tries to disrupt and steal families' ceremony in Shahedshahr!



Families have been harassed for two years. The same people who committed this murder are investigating their own crime and calling their victims "martyrs".#PS752 #ps752justice pic.twitter.com/2FoZf5iXwx