کشته شدن چند نوجوان دیگر در اعتراضات اخیر؛ سازمان حقوق بشر ایران شمار قربانیان زاهدان را ۹۱ تن اعلام کرد

The Islamic Republic of Iran killed this teenager because she was against compulsory hijab.

Her name was #SarinaEsmaeilzadeh, a 16-year-old girl who was killed on Sep 23 in Karaj as a result of baton blows from the security forces.#MahsaAmini #سارینا_اسماعیل_زاده pic.twitter.com/FQ11QelB5I