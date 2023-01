جمهوری اسلامی یک امدادگر بلژیکی را به ۴۰ سال زندان و ۷۴ ضربه شلاق محکوم کرد

😢 Everyday is a day too much you are missed 💔 #322days of wrongful detention for Olivier 😢 Support #freeoliviervandecasteele #BELGIUM4OLIVIER 👇 Sign & share the petition for his immediate release ✍️ https://t.co/MkGhVruGS3 #Thankyou #notatarget #oliviervandecasteele #40years pic.twitter.com/0knprGTiA0