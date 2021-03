سازمان ملل: بحران کرونا منجر به مرگ بیش از ٢٢۸ هزار کودک در جنوب آسیا شده است

Disruptions in essential public health services across South Asia due to #COVID19 contributed to an estimated 228,000 additional child deaths in 2020, including more than 59,000 in Pakistan. 🇵🇰



Read more 👇 👇 👇https://t.co/FhBtgA5uv8@UNICEFROSA @UNFPAPakistan @WHOPakistan