This video frame grab taken from bodycam footage released on April 12, 2021 by the Minnesota Police Department shows Sunday's deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. A suburb of Minneapolis was under curfew early April 12, 2021 after US police fatally shot a young Black man, sparking protests not far from where a former police officer was on trial for the murder of George Floyd.Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis, with police later firing teargas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, according to an AFP videojournalist.

AFP - HANDOUT