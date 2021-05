AAPP DAILY UPDATE (21/05)



812 killed by this junta



5354 total arrested since coup



4258 currently detained/sentenced



1782 evading arrest warrant



brief https://t.co/spgt8rJCIc

detained https://t.co/fH8RkVAmeP

fatalities https://t.co/0Q7ShluLOI

releases https://t.co/XGvhoXFmTc pic.twitter.com/PjvkC52wqK