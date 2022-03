گفتگوی ولودیمیر زِلنسکی با اسکات موریسون، نخست وزیر استرالیا

I continue negotiations with partners. Told 🇦🇺 Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP about the course of war. As well as risks to people and the environment due to the threat to Ukrainian nuclear and chemical facilities. Thanked for the defense and humanitarian support. #StopRussia