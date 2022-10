Raziyeh Jalili, iranian winer of #SwissSkills2022 refuse the gold medal as an act of desobeissance. She has been kidnapped by Iranian Delegation back to her hotel. Swiss Authorities need to prevent her refoulement to Iran!@SwissSkills@impactiran @taliassi @IHRights @AssoECPM pic.twitter.com/zgzAQygrx4