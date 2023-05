گروه۷ از چین خواست تا برای توقف «تجاوز نظامی» روسیه به اوکراین، بر مسکو فشار وارد کند

From left, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walk to get into place to participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan Friday, May 19, 2023. (Kenny Holston/Pool Photo via AP)

AP - Kenny Holston