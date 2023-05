Message of the 3 sentenced to death in Khaneh Isfahan case from inside Isfahan Central Prison:

Hello, we ask you dear fellow citizens not to let them kill us. We need your help. We need your support.

Saeed Yaghoubi, Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi, “Children of Iran”

17 May 2023 pic.twitter.com/DohY7WOvxM