Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a year-end news conference assessing Turkish foreign policy, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Turkey and the United States are engaged in talks to form a joint working group that would take up the issue of sanctions that Washington imposed on its ally over its purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system.(Fatih Aktas/Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool)

AP - Fatih Aktas