Countdown begins- 2 days to go for 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝘂 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗿𝗲 𝗱𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 with India as Country of Honor.

Get ready for more than 30 authors of 11 languages to discuss issues of history, society, diversity & contemporary issues.

Find out more at https://t.co/yAOy0AxqSr! pic.twitter.com/fF9PRo3jo5