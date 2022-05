رونمایی از آخرین فیلم کارگردان جان باخته در جنگ اوکراین در جشنوارۀ کن ‌۲۰۲۲

Mariupolis 2 will be screened on Thursday, May 19 at 11:30 AM. Directed by Lithuanian Mantas Kvedaravičius, murdered by the Russian army in early April in Mariupol, the images gathered by Hanna Bilobrova convey both tragedy and hope. #Cannes2022

