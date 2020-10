کِنزو طراح مد مشهور ژاپنی، در اثر ابتلا به ویروس کرونا در پاریس درگذشت

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 13, 1998 Japanese fashion designer Kenzo (C) salutes the audience at the end of his's ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 1998/99 collection presentation in Paris. The founder of the Kenzo fashion house, Kenzo Takada, has died from from the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, his spokesperson announced in Paris on October 4, 2020.

AFP - JOEL SAGET