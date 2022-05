Iranian Jews pray around the Menorah during Hanukkah celebrations at the Yousefabad Synagogue in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005. Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said mid-December the Holocaust was a "myth" that Europeans have used to create a Jewish state in the heart of the Islamic world. Iran's population of 70 million includes about 30,000 Jews. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS - VAHID SALEMI