"In Memory of our Angels" is engraved on the on the memorial of the victims of the attack of July 14, 2016 with pictures of the victims along Nice's Promenade des Anglais, to commemorate the 2016 terror attack, in Nice, South of France, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Eight suspects will face trial in a Paris Court on Monday, in connection with the 2016 Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that left 86 people dead. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

AP - Daniel Cole