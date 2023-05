Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, CHP, speaks at a campaign rally in Tekirdag, Turkey, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Kilicdaroglu, the main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the May 14 election, cuts a starkly different figure than the incumbent who has led the country for two decades. As the polarizing Erdogan has grown increasingly authoritarian, Kilicdaroglu has a reputation as a bridge builder and vows to restore democracy. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

AP - Francisco Seco