Les dépenses militaires mondiales ont battu de nouveaux records en 2021

Who were the top 10 military spenders in 2021?



1) USA🇺🇸

2) China🇨🇳

3) India🇮🇳

4) UK🇬🇧

5) Russia🇷🇺

6) France🇫🇷

7) Germany🇩🇪

8) Saudi Arabia🇸🇦

9) Japan🇯🇵

10) South Korea🇰🇷



Together they spent $1578 billion, accounting for 75% of global military spending ➡️ https://t.co/9dsFAulApR pic.twitter.com/Axq6nd9DLU