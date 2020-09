L'artiste rwandais Kizito Mihigo reçoit à titre posthume le prix Vaclav Havel

The 2020 Havel laureates are Chinese visual artist Badiucao (@Badiucao), Saudi political satirist Omar Abdulaziz (@oamaz7), and the late Rwandan gospel musician and activist Kizito Mihigo (@kizitomihigo), who is the first posthumous awardee since the prize's inception in 2012. pic.twitter.com/n5gonTFQVs