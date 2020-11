Libye: le ministre de l'Intérieur du gouvernement de Tripoli en visite en France

Fruitful meeting with French Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian 🇫🇷 where we discussed ways of strengthening relations between 🇱🇾 & 🇫🇷.



We confirmed our strong belief of considering peace as the cornerstone of stability in 🇱🇾. Also we praised France positive rule in Political Dialogue. pic.twitter.com/l5gcA3cSoU