La détention secrète d’un prisonnier aux Comores inquiète les Nations unies

🇰🇲 #Comoros: UN experts call on the Government to immediately reveal the fate and whereabouts of a detainee unlawfully extradited from #Madagascar – Mr. Inssa Mohamed, better known as Bobocha – and demonstrate full commitment to international law.

