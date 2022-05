Insécurité alimentaire au Sahel: 18 millions de personnes menacées

Update on the dire situation in the #Sahel:

"Up to 18 million people in the Sahel region will face severe food insecurity over the next 3 months - the highest number since 2014," - @JensLaerke, @UNOCHA

"Needs are sky high, and resources are at rock bottom," - @PhiriTomson, @WFP pic.twitter.com/kRGmL1hdNF