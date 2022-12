Le Rwanda accuse à nouveau la RDC de survol de son espace aérien

DRC FIGHTER JET VIOLATES RWANDAN AIRSPACE AGAIN

A Sukhoi-25 fighter jet from the Democratic Republic of Congo violated Rwandan airspace along Lake Kivu in the Western Province of Rwanda today at around 12:00 pm, and immediately returned to the DRC.

