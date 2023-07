Comores: rencontres entre un émissaire de l’UA et la classe politique sur la présidentielle

I had the great pleasure of interacting with the Comorian President & AU Chair, H.E Azali Assoumani, on issues of peace, security& governance in Africa. I also kicked-off the Forum on Youths Participation in Political& Public Affairs along with Pres. Azali. The youth of 🇰🇲...(1/2 pic.twitter.com/Yr7h2XUV2L