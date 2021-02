États-Unis: vaccination dans la tourmente au Texas

How U.S. rural communities succeed getting COVID-19 shots into arms Susana Garza, superintendent of the Jim Hogg County Independent School District, receives her second dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from Ruby Trevino, a registered nurse and the school district's health sciences instructor, in Jim Hogg County, Texas, U.S., on January 25, 2021. Picture taken January 25, 2021. Susana Garza/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

VIA REUTERS - Susana Garza