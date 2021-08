En Californie, le gigantesque incendie Dixie ravage Greenville

DIXIE FIRE EVACUATION WARNING

8.5.21 3:00 p.m.



BCSO is issuing an EVACUATION WARNING for the Bald Mountain area, which is in North/Eastern Concow, due to the Dixie Fire. This includes Bald Mountain, east to the Butte/Plumas County Line, and Bald Mountain, south to Oak Point. pic.twitter.com/KkLlT6Q9Yn