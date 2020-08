Les Hongkongais au secours du quotidien Apple Daily, achètent des journaux en masse

The day after some 200 police raided @appledaily_hk, #HKers queued at 2am to buy the newspaper to show their support. Its front page says, "Apple will Stand Firm". From the usual 70K copies, 350K were printed, by 4am the paper said 550K copies were printed today. #PressFreedom pic.twitter.com/IXa4nMFPsP