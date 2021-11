L'Inde décide d'une baisse des taxes sur les carburants pour enrayer la hausse des prix

3/3

Pl see the Jumlas of “Modi-nomics”!



In Year 2021, Price of Petrol were hiked by ₹28 & Diesel by ₹26/litre.



After losing 14 bye elections & 2 Lok Sabhas, reducing Petrol-Diesel price by ₹5 & ₹10 is tom-tommed as ‘Diwali Gift’ of Modi Ji!



Hey Ram…..#Petrol#Diesel