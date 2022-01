Covid-19: des hauts dignitaires de Hong Kong envoyés en quarantaine après une fête

2022 starts with an old dude hosting a birthday party, inviting 100+ guests including 8 government officials. Here, birthday boi is mask-off and sings a hearty round of karaoke. And HK is on lockdown.



Who is he?

Witman Hung, JP, member of the Chinese National People's Congress https://t.co/SwvhjLhCIo pic.twitter.com/BM1TUE5MZ9