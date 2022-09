Australie: des espèces d’arbres menacés d’extinction par les pluies estivales

#PlantsOfAugust / Bulberin Nut (Macadamia jansenii)🧡



This is the rarest of the 4 #macadamia species and is #endangered in the wild. While the nuts are not edible, it produces pendulous racemes of fragrant #flowers popular with native bees.



Read more: https://t.co/BLQ00EnTWM pic.twitter.com/KttM0nW0Ng