Les raisons qui font de l’Inde le premier pays importateur d’armes au monde

Who were the five largest arms importers in 2018–22?



1) India🇮🇳

2) Saudi Arabia🇸🇦

3) Qatar 🇶🇦

4) Australia🇦🇺

5) China🇨🇳



Together, they received 36% of total global arms imports in 2018–22. New SIPRI data on global #ArmsTransfers out now ➡️ https://t.co/FHS8ExK3Cv pic.twitter.com/EDD0xltLsC