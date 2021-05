La Géorgie accueille ses 100 premiers militaires de retour d'Afghanistan

MoD Juansher Burchuladze welcomes the Company of the 3rd Infantry Brigade in #Vaziani, which was deployed to Mazar-i-Sharif under the 🇩🇪 command. 🇬🇪 Defence Forces start leaving #NATO's @ResoluteSupport Mission, which has been conducted with Georgia's significant contribution. pic.twitter.com/hxauqM2b7b