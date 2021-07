Chypre: le Conseil de sécurité de l'ONU condamne les positions d'Erdogan

🆕#Breaking #Cyprus



🇺🇳#UNSC calls for immediate reversal of all steps taken on #Varosha since Oct 2020



➡️underscores the need to avoid any further unilateral action that runs contrary to UNSC resolutions & that could raise tensions on the island



📄:https://t.co/Bu0qxAkSBT pic.twitter.com/4Mudxq1Itd