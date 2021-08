Incendies: le Portugal, durement touché, maintient une vigilance stricte

18 August #EFFIS Fire Danger Forecast



Moderate but favourable evolution



Extreme & very extreme conditions over large areas of 🇪🇸🇮🇹🇬🇷🇹🇷 & and northern Maghreb (but reduction of areas concerned), in the southern half of 🇵🇹, in southern 🇫🇷 & in southwestern 🇷🇴



Hotspots in 🇦🇱🇲🇰🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/wrvedbPOOi