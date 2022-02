Guerre en Ukraine: Zelensky s'adresse à Modi pour obtenir le soutien de l'Inde devant l’ONU

Spoke with 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of 🇺🇦 repulsing 🇷🇺 aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged 🇮🇳 to give us political support in🇺🇳 Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!