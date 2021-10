La France à l’honneur pour la première journée de l’Exposition universelle de Dubaï

Dubai 🇦🇪 is a classic of space photography, it stands out day and night 🌴, but today at the #Expo2020Dubai it is France day 🇫🇷! Together with chef Jessica Prealpato we are ambassadors of the French pavilion. https://t.co/GMOp8o0zny #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/r4YuWaPRG2