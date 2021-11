Syrie: un youtubeur du Koweït lève un million de dollars pour les réfugiés

“If you want to go fast, go alone; but if you want to go far, go together.”



Thanks to @AboFlah_1 and his amazing community of supporters, YouTubers, friends, and loved ones, $1 million has been raised for over 5,700 displaced & #refugee families this winter.



شكرًا من القلب 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8WIx5DAbcA