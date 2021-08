Afrobasket 2021: la Tunisie et le Rwanda assurent, le Cap-Vert douche l'Angola

𝐑𝐖𝐀 🇷🇼 𝐯 𝐃𝐑𝐂 🇨🇩 - 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬



It was raining 🌧 threes 3⃣s in @kigali_arena in this matchup between the host country and @LeopardsBasket! Watch the higlights of that game, with Rwanda winning at home 🏠, 82-68!#AfroBasket #Celebrating60 pic.twitter.com/WcxypJK4Rx