Mondial féminin: le calendrier complet de la phase finale

Le calendrier complet de la phase finale de la Coupe du monde féminine de football.

L'Opéra de Sydney fête la désignation de l'Australie et de la Nouvelle-Zélande coorganisatrices du Mondial 2023 féminin, le 25 juin 2020
L'Opéra de Sydney fête la désignation de l'Australie et de la Nouvelle-Zélande coorganisatrices du Mondial 2023 féminin, le 25 juin 2020 AFP
Huitièmes de finale

5 août

Match 1: Suisse - Espagne (05H00 TU), Éden Park (Auckland)

Match 2: Japon - Norvège (8H00 TU), Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

6 août

Match 3: Pays-Bas - Afrique du Sud (02H00 TU), Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Match 4: Suède - États-Unis (09H00 TU), Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

7 août

Match 5: Australie - Danemark (10H30 TU), Stadium Australia (Sydney)

Match 6: Angleterre - Nigeria (07H30 TU), Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

8 août

Match 7: France - Maroc (11H00 TU), Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)

Match 8: Colombie - Jamaïque (08H00 TU), Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Quarts de finale

11 août

Match A: Vainqueur Match 1 - Vainqueur Match 3 01h00 TU, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Match B: Vainqueur Match 2 - Vainqueur Match 4 07h30 TU, Éden Park (Auckland)

2 août

Match C: Vainqueur Match 5 - Vainqueur Match 7 07h00 TU, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Match D: Vainqueur Match 6 - Vainqueur Match 8 10h30 TU, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

Demi-finales

15 août : Vainqueur Match A - Vainqueur Match B 08h00 TU, Éden Park (Auckland)

16 août : Vainqueur Match C - Vainqueur Match D 10h00 TU, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

Match pour la troisième place

Le 19 août (08h00 TU), Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Finale

Le 20 août (10h00 TU), Stadium Australia (Sydney)

