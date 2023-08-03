Mondial féminin: le calendrier complet de la phase finale
Le calendrier complet de la phase finale de la Coupe du monde féminine de football.
Publié le :
Huitièmes de finale
5 août
Match 1: Suisse - Espagne (05H00 TU), Éden Park (Auckland)
Match 2: Japon - Norvège (8H00 TU), Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
6 août
Match 3: Pays-Bas - Afrique du Sud (02H00 TU), Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
Match 4: Suède - États-Unis (09H00 TU), Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
7 août
Match 5: Australie - Danemark (10H30 TU), Stadium Australia (Sydney)
Match 6: Angleterre - Nigeria (07H30 TU), Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
8 août
Match 7: France - Maroc (11H00 TU), Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)
Match 8: Colombie - Jamaïque (08H00 TU), Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
Quarts de finale
11 août
Match A: Vainqueur Match 1 - Vainqueur Match 3 01h00 TU, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Match B: Vainqueur Match 2 - Vainqueur Match 4 07h30 TU, Éden Park (Auckland)
2 août
Match C: Vainqueur Match 5 - Vainqueur Match 7 07h00 TU, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
Match D: Vainqueur Match 6 - Vainqueur Match 8 10h30 TU, Stadium Australia (Sydney)
Demi-finales
15 août : Vainqueur Match A - Vainqueur Match B 08h00 TU, Éden Park (Auckland)
16 août : Vainqueur Match C - Vainqueur Match D 10h00 TU, Stadium Australia (Sydney)
Match pour la troisième place
Le 19 août (08h00 TU), Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
Finale
Le 20 août (10h00 TU), Stadium Australia (Sydney)
